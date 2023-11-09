Is a holiday quitting spree on the horizon?

Christmas vacation might turn permanent for a certain group of employees, according to a November report from management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

After waiting around to receive their holiday bonuses, employees may use vacation time to mull over existing concerns at the workplace — then act on them, the firm suggests.

It references a 2022 report from workforce analytics company Visier, which found that 44% of employees consider quitting while on vacation. One in 5 of those employees will actually quit within a month.



Even more employees return from their holiday and begin quietly job hunting, the report found. Half of this group will leave within three months.

The labor market is tighter than it was last year, so employees may be more hesitant to jump ship, but employers should still take preventive measures, according to the firm. Leaders can identify at-risk employees as those frustrated about their lack of autonomy or decision-making authority; worn out with a heavy workload; or unsure about their path forward in the company.

Employers should ensure all employees — but especially these high-risk ones — have their contributions recognized and even tied to future opportunities before the holiday season commences.

"It's not that something magical happens next to the pool cabana," Alma Derricks, senior client partner at Korn Ferry, said. "It's frustrations that have been bubbling for a long time."