Hospitals seek to fill hundreds of positions, make on-the-spot job offers

Amid intensified staffing strain fueled by the latest COVID-19 wave, hospitals and health systems are holding hiring events and making on-the-spot job offers.

Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health, which has more than 400 jobs to fill, held a job fair Aug. 19, according to CBS Minnesota.

Open positions include registered nurses, nursing assistants, imaging techs, pharmacy techs, security and housekeeping. Some positions are eligible for a sign-on bonus, starting at $1000, according to the health system.

"We know over the last year with the pandemic it's been a struggle. We have a high level of open positions right now," North Memorial Talent Acquisition Manager Allison Gibbons told CBS Minnesota.

North Memorial is not alone. Oklahoma City-based Integris Health also hosted a job fair Aug. 19, with some people receiving job offers on the spot, according to news station KOCO. Open positions are in clinics, mental health, dietary, patient services, nursing and other areas.

In Tennessee, Johnson City-based Ballad Health seeks nurses and hospital support staff amid a nursing shortage, according to news station WJHL.

Bobbie Murphy, MSN, BSN, chief nursing officer of Ballad Health's Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center, told the station the health system has hundreds of available nursing positions.

About 18 to 20 positions are typically filled at hiring events like the one held Aug. 19 at Bristol, she told WJHL.

Texarkana, Texas-based Christus St. Michael Health System held a job fair. Aug. 18 to fill more than 50 positions in Texarkana and Atlanta, Texas, according to news station KTBS. Clinical and nonclinical roles are available.