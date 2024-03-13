HCA Virginia ends outside contract for hospital food services

Sodexo will lay off workers after HCA Virginia, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, ended a six-year contract with the company for dining and nutrition services at its hospitals, according to Richmond BizSense, which cites a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state.

HCA notified Sodexo that it is bringing dining and nutrition services in-house in all HCA Virginia hospitals, HCA spokesperson Pryor Green told Becker's.

She said the timeline varies by hospital, but the transition for all facilities will happen by the end of April.

While the WARN notice lists 108 employees, there are about 400 Sodexo employees across all HCA Virginia hospitals, which include Henrico Doctors' and Chippenham hospitals, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, and Parham Doctors' Hospital, all in Richmond. HCA also operates Hopewell-based TriCities Hospital, as well as seven other hospitals in the Northern and Southwest portions of Virginia.

HCA Virginia is extending employment opportunities to Sodexo employees who are in good standing and currently working at HCA Virginia hospitals, Ms. Green said.

"By bringing these services in house, HCA Virginia will be able to better manage the hospital experience for our patients," she said.



Sodexo did not respond to a request from Richmond BizSense for comment.