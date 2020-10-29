Dozens of UCSF Medical Center employees quarantined amid COVID-19 outbreak

UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco has quarantined dozens of employees as it works to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, TV station KPIX reported.

Two patients who were sharing a room at the hospital and three workers caring for them tested positive for COVID-19, UCSF Medical Center said, according to the report.

The hospital said it is working to determine the original source or exact sequence of the cases, has isolated affected patients and employees, and is working to identify, test and quarantine other potentially exposed individuals or those who are symptomatic.

"At this time, neither patient has symptoms of COVID-19 and the employees have only mild symptoms. There is currently no evidence of spread to additional patients or staff on this unit or others," the hospital said in a statement cited by KPIX. "We have notified the California and San Francisco departments of public health and are working with them to address this situation."

Twenty-eight workers and 15 patients were quarantined as a precaution as of Oct. 28, according to ABC7 News.

