Detroit Medical Center won't outsource security jobs

Detroit Medical Center has decided not to outsource union security officer jobs.

The medical center, which announced the decision this week, planned to outsource some security officer jobs to a private contractor, G4S, the vendor of the medical center's parent company, Tenet Healthcare.

"DMC will not move forward with the planned security transition. The DMC’s existing security structure will remain in place," DMC stated in an email to Becker's Hospital Review. "We are confident this structure will provide our patients, visitors and staff with the safe and secure environment they expect and deserve. Our focus continues to be on delivering the safest, highest quality and most compassionate care to the people and communities we serve."

The union representing 59 certified police officers at DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan and DMC Receiving Hospital in October filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board in Detroit in objection to aspects of the medical center's planned outsourcing, including pay and benefits under G4S, according to Crain's Detroit Business.

The medical center's physicians, nurses and employees also reportedly protested the plans.

Read the full Crain's report here.

More articles on workforce:

The US hospital workforce: 5 key trends

Kaiser Permanente, union launch nonprofit to train allied healthcare workers

Hours physicians work each week, by generation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.