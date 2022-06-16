Colorado healthcare worker vaccination mandate to expire in July

Colorado will allow its mandate that healthcare workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine to expire July 14, The Gazette reported June 15.

The State Board of Health first approved the requirement Aug. 30, and it was expended for 120 days on Dec. 15.

Now, the board will allow the requirement to expire next month, state officials said June 15, according to The Gazette.

State Department of Public Health and Environment officials told the board healthcare workers who intended to get vaccinated had done so and that they sought to "balance the necessity of high vaccination rates with the business needs of healthcare facilities."

Although the state requirement is expiring, the CMS vaccination mandate has been in effect in all states since Feb. 20. It requires healthcare facilities to establish a policy ensuring eligible workers are fully vaccinated, with exemptions allowed based on religious beliefs or recognized medical conditions.

About one-third of the state's health facilities are subject to the federal rule, a health department official told the Colorado board, according to The Gazette.