CMS imposes hiring freeze

CMS has been under a partial hiring freeze since July, Politico reported Nov. 8.

According to the report, the freeze only affects departments funded by the annual appropriations process and comes ahead of the Nov. 17 congressional deadline to continue funding the federal government.

"People think that we have unlimited resources, but it is a challenge for some of the efforts that we are involved in," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit in Washington, D.C.

If the agency receives flat funding from Congress again, it would impact nursing home oversight among states, but not Medicare drug price negotiations, CMS principal deputy administrator Jon Blum told Politico.