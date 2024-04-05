Biden boosts loan repayments to attract primary care providers to rural areas

Primary care providers who commit to practicing in shortage areas for two years may have as much as $75,000 in medical student debt forgiven through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The Biden administration announced the 50% increase in loan repayment amounts to providers who sign on to practice full-time in high need and rural areas April 4. Previously, the maximum loan repayment amount in exchange for a two-year commitment of practicing in an area facing a significant shortage of primary care providers was $50,000.

Physicians and advanced practice providers are both eligible through HRSA's National Health Service Corps Repayment Program. Participants may earn additional funding for extending their service commitment beyond two years, according to HRSA.

Providers who are fluent in Spanish may earn up to an additional $5,000 through the program.

Across the U.S., there are more than 8,300 designated primary care shortage areas. Of those, more than 180 have fallen into the category for at least 40 years.