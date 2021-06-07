Banner Health seeks 1,100 healthcare workers in Arizona, Colorado

Phoenix-based Banner Health said it has more than 800 job openings in Arizona and about 300 job openings in Colorado.

Position needs are registered nurse, certified nursing assistants, housekeeping/environmental services, culinary services and medical imaging, according to a May 26 news release.

Jami Allred, vice president of talent acquisition and diversity at Banner Health, told the Phoenix Business Journal nursing candidates in particular are needed, but hard to find because of factors including nurses moving from the hospital bedside to travel assignments and other roles. Some nurses have also retired from the profession during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is a wide range of things happening that are impacting our ability to just find candidates," Ms. Allred told the newspaper. "We don't have a lot of candidates for those critical roles."

To attract job candidates Banner Health is offering signing bonuses for several key roles.

More information about open Banner Health positions is available here.