Amazon has record-high 37K open jobs, most in AWS

Amazon's hiring website lists more than 37,800 full-time jobs as of Feb. 17 — most in software development — potentially the most ever listed at once by the tech giant, The Seattle Times reports.

When the number of listings reached about 37,220 on Feb. 11, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to the Times that it was the most listed in the last 15 months and could be the company's highest ever, though an update to the listings system makes it difficult to compare the numbers over time.

Currently, more than 13,300 of the openings are positioned within the Amazon Web Services cloud business, and more than 10,000 are in software development, far outpacing those in other sectors. The role with the second-highest number of available positions is that of solutions architect, with about 3,100, followed by non-tech project, program and product managers, with 2,500 openings.

The jobs span the globe, with 11,000 based in and around Amazon's Seattle headquarters, and others located in Bengaluru, India; Vancouver, British Columbia; London; New York City; Herndon, Va.; Sunnyvale, Calif.; and more.

