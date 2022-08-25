Albany Med System partners with local college to create nursing staff pipeline

Albany (N.Y.) Med System will team up with Troy, N.Y.-based Russell Sage College to create a new program for nursing students, in an effort to alleviate the national nursing shortage.

Russell Sage nursing students will complete their clinical assignments and receive hands-on training at Albany Med System campuses. In keeping with the partnership, current Albany Med nurses will also receive discounts to attend graduate degree programs at Russell Sage.

"This is an example of two local institutions working together to strengthen our community. It’s a win-win for both the students, who get excellent experiences, our health care facilities, and the patients we are proud to serve," Albany Med Health System president and CEO Dennis McKenna, MD, said in an Aug. 24 press release.