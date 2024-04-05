7 numbers on healthcare's job growth

Healthcare jobs continued to grow in March, with certain areas of the sector showing strong growth on top of February's numbers.

The finding is from the latest jobs report, published April 5, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are seven numbers from the report that illustrate healthcare's job growth.

1. Healthcare added 72,300 jobs in March, higher than the average monthly gain of 60,000 over the previous 12 months.

2. Last month, employment continued to trend up in ambulatory healthcare services (27,500), hospitals (27,100), and nursing and residential care facilities (17,700).

3. Employment also increased last month in physician offices (5,100) and home healthcare services (11,700).