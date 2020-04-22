7 Medical City Healthcare hospitals open mini grocery stores for workers

Medical City Healthcare workers are now able to buy essential grocery items at seven of the Dallas-based health system's hospitals.

Medical City Healthcare said it has opened mini grocery stores at Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney, Medical City North Hills and Medical City Plano.

The stores provide essential grocery items at cost.

"By offering essential groceries, we are able to provide a convenient, safe option for our teams to secure food necessities with ease, allowing them to spend more time with their families," Jenifer Tertel, Medical City Healthcare regional vice president of human resources, said in a news release. "I'm proud of our resourceful team for finding innovative ways to support each other."

Fresh produce, bread, meat and dairy products are available. Items can be ordered and picked up after work, the health system said.

Read more about Medical City Healthcare's pandemic response and preparedness efforts here.

