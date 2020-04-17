Virginia Mason Memorial cuts nonmedical employees' hours

Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, Wash., is reducing hours for many of its full-time employees, effective April 19, TV station KIMA reported.

The hospital notified full-time employees that many would have their time cut by 20 percent, according to the station. The change does not include medical staff. It equates to two fewer days of work if the employee works 10 eight-hour days over two weeks.

Virginia Mason Memorial CEO Carole Peet attributed the change to the "unprecedented challenges" the hospital is facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

