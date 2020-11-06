36 New York physicians quarantined after attending Halloween party

Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., has quarantined 36 medical residents who attended an off-campus Halloween party with a co-worker who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Syracuse.com.

As of Nov. 4, the medical residents who were exposed to the infected co-worker were in quarantine and facing potential disciplinary action, the news outlet reported. The party occurred Halloween weekend, and the co-worker tested positive for the virus on Nov. 3.

"This high-risk behavior on the part of the Upstate staff goes against the professional code of conduct, will not be tolerated, and Upstate will pursue all available disciplinary measures against the individuals involved in the situation," the hospital said in a statement, according to Syracuse.com. "This egregious lapse of judgment on behalf of Upstate staff is especially troubling. Every day since the COVID-19 pandemic has been in our community, Upstate has reminded the public — and our Upstate community — to adhere to the guidelines to stay safe during this pandemic."

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told Syracuse.com he discussed the situation with Upstate officials and as of Nov. 5 was aware of only one case linked to the Halloween party.

Upstate University Hospital is part of the State University of New York Upstate Medical University system.

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to Upstate and will post more details if available.

More articles on workforce:

Wisconsin hospitals scramble to fill staffing void amid COVID-19 surge: 5 things to know

Where hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19: November

79% of nurses say healthcare workers lack enough information on COVID-19 vaccines

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.