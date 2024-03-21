22 top hospitals and systems, 14K+ open jobs

Hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with workforce challenges, including recruiting top talent in a competitive environment. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that are among those named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
Note: Numbers are fluid and routinely change/update. The numbers are from job boards as of March 21.
Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)
Open jobs: 383
Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
Open jobs: 914
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Open jobs: 469
Cleveland Clinic
Open jobs: 2,309
Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)
Open jobs: 149
Houston Methodist Hospital
Open jobs: 331
Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
Open jobs: 555
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Open jobs: 1,052 (main campus and satellite campuses)
Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
Open jobs: 1,643
Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)
Open jobs: 709
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)
Open jobs: 240
North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.)
Open jobs: 174
Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
Open jobs: 253
NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)
Open jobs: 202
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
Open jobs: 580 (all of Rush system)
Stanford Health Care-Stanford (Calif.) Hospital
Open jobs: 481 (all of Stanford Health Care)
UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals
Open jobs: 110 (Jacobs Medical Center campus in La Jolla) and 108 (Hillcrest Medical Center)
UCLA Health-UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Open jobs: 806
UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
Open jobs: 479 (all of UCSF Health)
University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor
Open jobs: 399 (listed in 2024)
UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
Open jobs: 900+
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)
Open jobs: 1,222 (all of Vanderbilt Health)