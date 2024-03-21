22 top hospitals and systems, 14K+ open jobs

Hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with workforce challenges, including recruiting top talent in a competitive environment. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that are among those named to the U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Note: Numbers are fluid and routinely change/update. The numbers are from job boards as of March 21.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Open jobs: 383

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Open jobs: 914

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Open jobs: 469

Cleveland Clinic

Open jobs: 2,309

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

Open jobs: 149

Houston Methodist Hospital

Open jobs: 331

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Open jobs: 555

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Open jobs: 1,052 (main campus and satellite campuses)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Open jobs: 1,643

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Open jobs: 709

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

Open jobs: 240

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.)

Open jobs: 174

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Open jobs: 253

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Open jobs: 202

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Open jobs: 580 (all of Rush system)

Stanford Health Care-Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

Open jobs: 481 (all of Stanford Health Care)

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals

Open jobs: 110 (Jacobs Medical Center campus in La Jolla) and 108 (Hillcrest Medical Center)

UCLA Health-UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Open jobs: 806

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

Open jobs: 479 (all of UCSF Health)

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

Open jobs: 399 (listed in 2024)

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

Open jobs: 900+

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

Open jobs: 1,222 (all of Vanderbilt Health)