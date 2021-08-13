7 things to know about MIS-C, the severe pediatric COVID-19 complication

As pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, some children who had COVID-19 are later developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare but serious condition, reports the CDC.

Seven things to know:

1. As of July 30, CDC has received reports of 4,404 U.S. children who have been diagnosed with COVID-19-associated MIS-C.

2. As of July 30, 37 total MIS-C deaths have been reported.

3. The median age of MIS-C patients was 9 years.

4. Sixty three percent of the reported patients with race/ethnicity information available occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

5. Most (99 percent) of patients had a positive COVID-19 test result. The remaining 1 percent had contact with someone with COVID-19.

6. Sixty percent of reported patients were male.

7. CDC is working to learn more about why some children and adolescents develop MIS-C after having COVID-19 or contact with someone with COVID-19, while others do not.