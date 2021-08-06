Pediatric COVID-19 cases up 84%, report finds — 7 details

About 72,000 children in the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19 in the week ending July 29, up 84 percent from the week prior, according to an Aug. 4 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The report is based on state-level COVID-19 data collected and shared by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

Six more details:

1. In the week prior to the one ending July 29, 39,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases were reported.

2. Nearly 4.2 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, representing about 14.3 percent of all cumulative cases. After the week ending July 29, when 72,000 new pediatric cases were reported, that rose to 19 percent.

3. Children made up between 1.3 percent and 3.5 percent of total cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations as of July 29. This figure is based on states that were reporting hospitalizations and mortality by age (23 states and New York City).

4. Between 0.1 percent and 1.9 percent of all pediatric COVID-19 cases led to hospitalization, based on data from 23 states and New York City.

5. Among 43 states and New York City, which were reporting mortality data by age, less than 1 percent of all COVID-19 deaths were reported in children.

6. Less than 1 percent of all COVID-19 cases in children resulted in death, based on an analysis of states that were reporting such data.