Walmart, CVS recall eye ointments with infection risk

Twenty-five lots of eye ointments are being pulled from CVS, Walmart and two other distributors because of a sterility risk, the FDA said Feb. 26.

India-based Brassica Pharma is voluntarily recalling four eye ointment products after an FDA inspection found a "lack of sterility assurance at the facility," the agency said, adding that patients might experience eye infections. In addition to the two national retailers, AACE Pharmaceuticals has also stopped distributing the products.

As of Feb. 16, Brassica Pharma has not received any adverse event reports.