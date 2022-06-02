US to airlift baby formula amid worsening shortages

The national baby formula shortage is worsening, despite federal efforts to increase manufacturing and accelerate imports from other countries, The New York Times reported June 1.

An increasing number of online and in-store retailers are sharing out-of-stock notices for various formulas, which have been in short supply for weeks due to the temporary closure of Abbott Nutrition's manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Mich.

On June 1, the White House announced additional efforts to boost formula supplies, including airlifting enough formula to make about 4 million bottles from the U.K. to several locations in the U.S. over the next three weeks. HHS has also arranged transport of 380,000 pounds of infant formula — enough for 4.6 million bottles — from Australia to Pennsylvania and California next week.

President Joe Biden met with the leaders of five formula companies June 1, many of whom said their plants were running 24/7 to help meet national demand. In May, President Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to aid formula makers' manufacturing efforts.