US sets record of COVID-19 tests conducted in 1 day, but still falls short of what's needed to control pandemic

The U.S. recently set a record of COVID-19 tests completed in a single day, but that number is still far lower than what experts say is needed to get the pandemic under control, The Hill reported.

On Sept. 19, the U.S. conducted 1,061,411 COVID-19 tests, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Experts say the U.S. needs to conduct 6 million to 10 million tests per day to get control of outbreaks across the country, The Hill reported.

Single-day testing has decreased in recent weeks. In the week ending Sept. 13, the U.S. tested an average of 650,000 people per day. In July, the average number of daily tests was more than 800,000.

Shortages of testing materials has made identifying COVID-19 outbreaks more difficult.

