US plant backed by 34 systems to produce 40M medical gowns annually

A domestic medical gown manufacturing plant funded by 34 health systems will start production in early spring.

The manufacturing plant is the result of a joint venture Premier, a healthcare group purchasing organization, launched in 2020 with 34 member systems, S2S Global — Premier's direct sourcing subsidiary — and DeRoyal Industries, a global medical manufacturer.

The plant, which relies on a fully automated production process, is capable of producing two gowns every second.

Premier said it expects the plant to manufacture more than 40 million gowns annually, which participating health systems have signed contracts to buy.

The goal is to ensure health systems have access to isolation gowns without any reliance on overseas manufacturing or materials.