US expands 1st-of-kind supply chain initiative

The White House is expanding a data partnership with numerous U.S. companies and logistics providers to track supply chain operations in real time.

The Department of Transportation launched Freight Logistics Optimizations Works, a digital supply chain monitoring platform, two years ago. The department has already partnered with major companies such as Home Depot, Nike, Walmart and Target, as well as logistics providers and railroads, on the effort, according to CNBC. The platform gives companies real-time visibility into shipping container traffic, allowing them to monitor and manage disruptions tied to unexpected global events.

The platform will now capture and share data on inland freight ports, including rail terminal and warehouse end-destination data.

"This data will help inform capacity decisions and avoid supply chain challenges, such as delays, for FLOW participants that will ultimately help lower costs for consumers," the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a March 20 news release.

The department also cited a recent federal analysis, which found that supply chain efforts have been responsible for more than 80% of the reduction in inflation since 2022.

