US begins sending 100M rapid COVID-19 tests to states

HHS said Sept. 28 that the federal government will begin distributing millions of Abbott's rapid COVID-19 tests to states this week. Governors are allowed to use the tests as they see fit, but HHS is encouraging them to prioritize schools.

White House officials said at a Rose Garden event that 6.5 million tests will be distributed this week, with a total of 100 million in the next several weeks, according to CNN.

HHS said Sept. 2 that it had ordered 150 million tests from Abbott and that the overwhelming majority would be used to reopen schools. The agency awarded Abbott a $760 million contract Aug. 27 to make the tests.

Some of the tests will also go to assisted living facilities, HHS said.

Abbott's test is the first that doesn't require a lab and can deliver results in 15 minutes.



Read the agency's full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

6 reasons N95 masks remain in shortage across the US

250,000 COVID-19 tests shipped to historically Black colleges, White House says

US sets record of COVID-19 tests conducted in 1 day, but still falls short of what's needed to control pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.