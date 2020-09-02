HHS to deliver Abbott's rapid COVID-19 tests to states this month

HHS will begin distributing Abbott's 15-minute COVID-19 test to states in mid-September and will let states decide how to use them, The Hill reported.

The tests received emergency authorization from the FDA Aug. 26, and HHS awarded Abbott a $760 million contract Aug. 27 to make 150 million of the tests.

HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, MD, said the overwhelming majority of the tests will be provided to governors, but HHS also will ship some to assisted-living facilities to expand testing of the elderly.

HHS said it will allow states to decide where and how to distribute the tests rather than have the federal government decide, according to the report.

Dr. Giroir also said that although the FDA hasn't approved the tests for use on asymptomatic people, they can be used for that purpose, according to The Hill.

The $5 tests return results in 15 minutes and don't require a machine to process them, but do require a health professional to administer them, The Hill reported.

