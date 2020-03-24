Trump to use Defense Production Act to get COVID-19 tests

The Trump administration will officially use the Defense Production Act to acquire 60,000 COVID-19 diagnostic test kits, The Hill reported.

Peter Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN March 24 that the administration also plans to use the act to acquire 500 million protective masks.

President Donald Trump said last week that he would invoke the act, which allows the government to direct American companies to make medical supplies that are in short supply, but the government hadn't actually used it before March 24.

The president has resisted using the act, arguing it would lead to the government intervening too much in the private sector, The Hill reported. He has repeatedly said states are in a better position to manage their supply chains than the federal government.

Just a few hours before Mr. Gaynor told CNN the government would use the act, the president tweeted: "The Defense Production Act is in full force, but haven’t had to use it because no one has said NO! Millions of masks coming as back up to States."

Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

UW Medicine gets 50K face masks from Elon Musk

Face mask shortage may close Minnesota health center

Red Cross appeals to blood donors amid severe shortage: Donation centers are safe

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.