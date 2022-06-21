Tracking the nation's baby formula supply: 4 facts

As domestic manufacturers chug away at replenishing the nation's supply and the federal government imports baby formula from around the world, it's unclear what the nation's current inventory is. Here are four things to know about the shortage that's expected to last until July:

1. Seventy-three percent of grocery shelves were lacking baby formula at the end of May, according to Datasembly, which reported out-of-stock rates from 130,000 stores across the nation.

2. The White House has transported enough baby formula to fill nearly 13 million 8-ounce bottles as of June 19. Since May 19, there have been 10 international flights carrying infant formula that have landed on U.S. runways, with departures from Switzerland, Mexico, Germany, Australia and England.

3. Abbott Nutrition, which manufactures about half of the nation's formula supply, said in a June 15 press release that its stock will amount to 8.7 million pounds, or enough for 168.2 million 6-ounce bottles, in June.

4. Barring the Sturgis, Mich., factory that closed twice this year — the first time for months after a contaminated lot and the second after a severe storm caused flooding in the factory — Abbott said it is producing at 95 percent of its normal capacity.