Startup to sell at-home COVID-19 tests through vending machines

Startup company Wellness 4 Humanity has created a COVID-19 test to be sold in vending machines, CBS News reported.

In partnership with Spectrum Solutions, a medical device company, and Swyft, a software and technology services company, Wellness 4 Humanity said it plans to roll out 1,000 vending machines nationwide in the next six months.

The test is the first saliva-based at-home test kit for COVID-19 authorized by the FDA, according to CBS News, and is advertised as having a 99.99 percent accuracy rate in diagnosing the virus.

Wellness 4 Humanity recently unveiled the first vending machine in New York. Oakland International Airport in California was the first U.S. airport to have the vending machine, CBS News reported.

The tests have to be purchased online, and customers get a QR code to use at the vending machine. The tests cost $119 to $149, but may be covered by insurance, according to CBS News. The tests must be mailed to a lab, and results typically take one to two days.

