St. Luke's pens 2 partnerships for future supply warehouse

Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System secured two partnerships March 25 for its planned warehouse in Meridian, Idaho.

St. Luke's selected Equipment Depot, a material handling and equipment rental company, and Hai Robotics, an automated storage and retrieval systems business, "to streamline order picking and fulfillment of medical surgical products" in the future warehouse, according to a news release.

Equipment Depot will help minimize touch points and eliminate human travel to fulfill orders, the release said. Hai Robotics will cover 14,000 square feet of the facility and operate 28 mobile robots that can transport up to eight containers at a time.

With both partnerships, the health system expects to achieve a 99.99% order-picking accuracy.