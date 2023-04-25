Prostate cancer drug shortage may resolve in late 2023, company says

Pluvicto, a prostate cancer drug manufactured by Novartis, approved by the FDA in March 2022, has been in short supply for several months due to issues with delivery and manufacturing — but the shortage may be ending, according to NBC News.

The drugmaker announced April 21 that it received approval from the FDA to begin making Pluvicto at a New Jersey manufacturing facility. Until now, the drug has primarily been made in Italy and shipped to the U.S. It will continue to make the drug at that facility as well, but noted in the press release that the FDA's approval "is expected to contribute meaningfully to supply and sales in the third quarter, after the anticipated approval of additional lines at the site. Capacity should continue to increase through the second half of this year, helping to ensure stable, reliable supply to patients."

Novartis also has plans to ask for FDA approval to also begin making it at a facility in Indianapolis by the end of 2023.

A March 16 Wall Street Journal article noted that Pluvicto is "the only treatment of its kind available," and in severe cases, waiting for its restock could be deadly as the drug extends longevity for prostate cancer patients.