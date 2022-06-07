PPE manufacturer adds factory, expects to make 4.3B nitrile gloves

With a $150 million check, medical supply company Health Supply US will break ground in Greenville, S.C., with a new Glove One factory.

The company, which manufactures medical isolation gowns and nitrile gloves, expects construction to complete in January 2024. Health Supply US forecasts the South Carolina plant will create an annual supply of 4.3 billion nitrile gloves and triple current production levels.

"Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States," company CEO Christopher Garcia said in a June 6 press release. "Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline health care professionals and first responders safe, an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future."