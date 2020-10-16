Most air cargo companies feel unprepared to transport COVID-19 vaccines, survey finds

Just 28 percent of air cargo companies say they feel prepared to transport COVID-19 vaccines, according to a survey conducted by the International Air Cargo Association and Pharma.Aero, an organization of air cargo carriers that specialize in transporting pharmaceuticals.

The survey, which includes 181 companies from different countries, found that 12 percent feel "very unprepared" to transport a COVID-19 vaccine when one is authorized, and 45 percent of companies that are able to handle subzero temperatures say they have such capabilities across all of their locations.

The air cargo companies' biggest concern now is the ability to ensure vaccine temperatures are maintained during air transportation, according to the survey. Two vaccines in late-stage testing — one from Moderna and one from Pfizer — use a gene-based technology that requires the shots to be stored at subzero temperatures.

Ten percent of the surveyed companies said they're unable to handle temperature-controlled shipments at all.

The companies said they need information as early as possible on trade-lanes, product specifications and specific handling, storage and security conditions to properly plan for vaccine transportation.

Find the full survey here.

