Lake Regional Health System appointed Robert Ambrose, the current director of dining services, as its supply chain director.

Mr. Ambrose has been at the Osage Beach, Mo.-based system since 2016, when he transitioned from an executive chef position at Aramark Healthcare to a nutrition services leadership job at Lake Regional. As the new supply chain director, he will make and strengthen relationships with suppliers for the system's hospitals and clinics, according to a Jan. 26 news release.