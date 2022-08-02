Michelle Greene named CIO of Cardinal Health

Michelle Greene was appointed CIO of Cardinal Health on Aug. 1. She joined the medical supply company as senior vice president of enterprise information technology in 2021.

"Michelle is a proven leader with a wealth of experience across multiple industries," Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann said in a company news release. "Innovation is core to our business, and we believe under Michelle's leadership we will continue to make advancements to best serve our customers and their patients."

Ms. Greene was previously CIO and vice president of IT for Masco Corp. and vice president of IT for Johnson Controls. She has a master's degree in information science from Florida State University.