Medtronic recalls thoracic stent graft after patient's death

Medtronic is recalling its Valiant Navion thoracic stent graft system after discovering three patients in a clinical trial had stent fractures and one patient death was reported, the medical devicemaker said Feb. 17.

The thoracic stent graft system is intended to repair lesions, such as aneurysms, in the large artery in the chest.

Medtronic said seven out of 87 patients in the clinical trial had stent ring enlargement beyond the device's design specifications. The company said it has informed physicians to immediately stop using the device until further notice and said patients with the device should consult with their physicians.

Medtronic said it is conducting an investigation and further reviewing the clinical trial information.

"There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of patients," said Nina Goodheart, senior vice president and president of Medtronic's structural heart and aortic division. "We treat matters of product safety with the highest priority and urgency. Our decision to implement this voluntary recall is necessary to ensure the utmost patient safety. As our investigation continues, we are committed to timely communication with physicians and regulatory bodies."

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Pandemic spurring hospital shortage of pipette tips, sterile water, analysis finds

Millions of COVID-19 tests purchased by US going unused

US investigating millions of counterfeit N95 masks sent to hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.