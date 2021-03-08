Medtronic hires Walmart exec to run its supply chain

Medtronic has hired a Walmart executive to lead its supply chain operations, CEO Geoff Martha said in a LinkedIn post.

The medical devicemaker hired Greg Smith, executive vice president of U.S. supply chain for Walmart, as its new executive vice president of global operations and supply chain, effective April 5.

Before joining Walmart, Mr. Smith was senior vice president of global operations at Goodyear, according to Mr. Martha's March 4 post.

"Greg is a seasoned leader who brings the unique blend of operations and supply chain experience needed to help establish Medtronic as the undisputed leader in healthcare technology," Mr. Martha wrote.

More articles on supply chain:

Surgical supply-cleaning issues halt some surgeries at Centura Health hospital

Medical devicemakers warned against use of misleading labels suggesting FDA approval

Global syringe supply may not meet vaccine demand

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.