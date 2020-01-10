Medtronic acquires Stimgenics to boost chronic pain treatment portfolio

Medtronic has acquired Stimgenics, a Bloomington, Ill.-based company that developed a spinal cord waveform technology designed to treat chronic pain patients, Medtronic announced this week.

Stimgenics developed a spinal cord stimulation waveform called differential multiplexed spinal cord stimulation. Marshall Stanton, MD, president of Medtronic's pain therapies business, said the technology will help create a new treatment option for chronic pain patients.

The technology will be delivered through Medtronic's Intellis platform, which is an implantable neurostimulator device.

"I’m thrilled that Medtronic has acquired a therapy that has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for chronic pain patients," said Ricardo Vallejo, MD, PhD, Sterigenics founder.

The financial terms of the acquisition weren't released, but Medtronic said in a news release that the deal is expected to have a neutral effect on its finances in 2020.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Healthcare procurement pros unite, set up SHOPP

Medtronic files safety warning in UK over robotic system

Red Cross, NFL tackle blood shortages

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.