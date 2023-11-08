Medline, Utah system enter exclusive partnership

Medline and Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health clinched a yearslong, exclusive partnership deal.

The medical device company will provide products to University of Utah Health's acute care hospitals, physician offices and ambulatory surgery centers. The five-hospital system serves communities in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nevada and Western Colorado.

Apart from exclusively supplying medical products for University of Utah Health, Medline will also help monitor the system's item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories, according to a Nov. 7 news release.