J&J now sole owner of Verb Surgical after buying out Verily

Johnson & Johnson is now the sole owner of Verb Surgical, a devicemaker it created in collaboration with Verily in 2015, according to MedTech Dive.

J&J bought out Verily, Alphabet's life sciences unit, and the deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

J&J and Verily created Verb as a way to combine J&J's capabilities in surgery and advanced instrumentation with Alphabet's expertise in machine learning and data analytics to build robot-assisted interventions for use in open surgery, according to MedTech Dive.

To date, J&J has reportedly spent about $12 billion on mergers and acquisitions in the medical device industry "to make sure we're playing in the most attractive spaces," Ashley McEvoy, head of J&J's medical devices unit, told MedTech Dive.

