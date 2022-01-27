Houston company to develop 5-layer COVID-19 mask for kids

Houston-based respirator manufacturer Aegle plans to develop a five-layer children’s mask to protect against the transmission of COVID-19, other airborne particles and pollution from wildfires, the company said Jan. 27.

The company will be partnering with the University of Maryland’s Fischell Institute for Biomedical Devices, which will collect data relating to facial anatomy of children and with Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., which will conduct clinical trials to verify the fit and efficacy of the face coverings.

No standard for children's face coverings currently exists, which the manufacturer hopes to change through this initiative.

"Aegle is fully committed to protecting children, and those they interact with, by creating this five-layer face covering fitted for smaller faces," said Aegle CEO Andy Moy. "We are partnering with these two cutting-edge institutions so we can move toward a standard that parents can trust."