Geisinger teams up with Excelerate to lower supply chain costs

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system is partnering with Excelerate to reduce its supply chain costs up to 20 percent, according to a July 20 press release.

Geisinger is the latest system to join Excelerate's supply chain model, which has already grabbed Cleveland Clinic, Columbus-based OhioHealth and Vizient, according to its website. The supply program aims to increase efficiency and lower costs for clinical products such as pacemakers, hip and knee replacement implants, and spinal surgery devices, the press release said.

The strategy banks on less product variation and tying physicians into the supply chain system.