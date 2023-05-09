Former Baxter CFO to join GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare has selected James Saccara, a top executive at Baxter International, to serve as vice president and CFO, effective June 1.

Mr. Saccara has spent more than two decades in various leadership positions at Baxter, serving as the company's executive vice president and CFO since 2015. He will succeed Helmut Zodl who is staying on at GE Healthcare as a global vice president overseeing special projects relating to the company's spin off from GE, which was finalized in January.



Baxter has appointed Brian Stevens — the company's senior vice president and chief account officer and controller — to serve as interim CFO until a permanent successor is named.