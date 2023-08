Firefighters in Monroe County, Pa., spent more than seven hours at the scene of a fire that broke out at one of Medline's manufacturing plants Aug. 19.

The facility was one of the company's locations that manufacturers medical and clinical supplies.

Officials said there were no injuries, Fox 56 reported. The cause of the fire was not reported.

At this time, "the facility is open and operations at the facility have resumed," a Medline spokesperson told Becker's Aug. 22.