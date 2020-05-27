FDA removes 29 COVID-19 antibody tests from market

The FDA removed 29 COVID-19 antibody tests from its list of authorized tests because they didn't meet the agency's updated guidelines.

The FDA had allowed any manufacturer to sell their antibody tests after validating the results themselves and simply notifying the agency of its plans to sell.

The agency revised that policy May 4 and now requires manufacturers to apply for emergency use authorization within 10 business days after the product hits the market or the test won't be allowed on the market.

On May 21, the FDA published a list of 29 tests that were either voluntarily withdrawn by the manufacturer or removed by the FDA because the manufacturer hadn't applied for emergency use authorization.

The FDA said it expects the tests on the removal list will not be marketed or distributed and that it plans to continue to update the removal list.

Read the agency's full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

How some states are allocating their share of COVID-19 drug

10 COVID-19 testing updates

HHS gives rural providers $225M for COVID-19 testing

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.