EPA finalizes emissions rule affecting medical sterilization plants

The Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule it predicts will slash more than 6,200 tons of chloroprene and ethylene oxide emissions, which are used by chemical and medical sterilization plants.

These emissions will be cut by nearly 80%, the agency said April 9. Other than EtO and chloroprene, other toxic air pollutant targets include benzene, 1,3-butadiene, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride.

The new clean air standards are projected to reduce the number of people with elevated cancer risks by 96%, the agency said. In mid-March, the EPA told 88 sterilizers and two planned facilities to comply with what are the strongest air standards enacted in U.S. history for ethylene oxide, a potent carcinogen.

After hearing feedback from the American Hospital Association and Premier, the EPA prolonged the compliance window for the rule: Depending on their size, companies have two to three years to meet these standards.