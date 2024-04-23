Drones to deliver meds, supplies to Memorial Hermann patients

Memorial Hermann Health System is the latest hospital system to partner with Zipline, a drone and logistics company.

The Houston-based organization plans to deliver specialty prescriptions and medical supplies to patients' doorsteps by 2026, Memorial Hermann said in a news release. The service allows patients to order and track their deliveries as the drones travel to their doorsteps and patio tables.

"The Zips can quickly and quietly deliver in rain, wind, extreme cold and other conditions that would normally slow down automotive transport like rush-hour traffic, and with zero emissions," the release said.

The system also has the option to later use the drones to carry medicine, supplies and lab samples between its facilities.