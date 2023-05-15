COVID vaccines to remain free for uninsured

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be available for uninsured Americans with support from programs developed by vaccine-makers Pfizer and Moderna and the HHS, CNBC reported May 12.

Though the national public health emergency expired May 11, vaccine prices were not determined by it — the government's supply of free vaccines does.

In July 2022, the government ordered a supply of 171 million COVID-19 booster vaccines of which only 56 million have been administered, leaving more than 100 million still up for grabs. That supply could last well into the fall, according to CNBC.