California ports are starting to open up, major shipper says 

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., one of the world's largest shipping companies, has seen signs of port congestion easing, Bloomberg reported April 27.

The number of ships waiting outside Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been reduced to less than 40, from over 100 earlier this year, according to Cheng Cheng-mount, chairman of Taiwan-based Yang Ming Marine. The waiting time for ships at Shanghai ports is two or three days while those in the U.S. have a 10-to-14-day waiting time.

"I think this is a good sign that the port congestion has been easing," Mr. Cheng said. "We foresee in the second half, everything will become smooth. All the difficulties will be easier."