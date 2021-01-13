Bon Secours Mercy Health launches GPO

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health has launched its own group purchasing organization, Advantus Health Partners, the system said Jan. 13.

Advantus will offer expertise in distribution and logistics, inventory management, clinical integration and other integrated supply chain solutions, the health system said.

"We know for many health organizations, having the insight and counsel that Advantus provides will be instrumental in setting them up for future success and reducing the overall cost of care," said Dan Hurry, president of Advantus Health Partners and Bon Secours' chief supply chain officer. "Our advanced operations model, integrated logistics solutions and our alignment with clinicians in product and device decisions enable us to provide a wide variety of strategic, customized business solutions to partner facilities across the country."

Advantus will partner with a range of health facilities, including community hospitals, academic medical centers, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and will use advanced data and analytic systems to help its partners inform sourcing and logistic decisions.



Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Abbott delivers COVID-19 rapid tests to schools, workplaces

New COVID-19 variants may trigger false results in COVID-19 tests, FDA warns

HHS to replace COVID-19 tests used by Congress that FDA warned give false results

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.