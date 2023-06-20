BD to sell surgical devices business, 3 manufacturing facilities

Becton Dickinson plans to sell its surgical devices business and three manufacturing plants as part of a divestment planned for the end of 2023.

Steris, an Ireland-based medical devices company, will buy Becton Dickinson's surgical products business for $540 million, which includes manufacturing sites in St. Louis, Cleveland and Tuttlingen, Germany, according to a June 20 news release.

"Divesting the platform advances [... the company's] 2025 strategy and is an important step in simplifying BD's product portfolio and manufacturing network," the release said.